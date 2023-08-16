Ground Has Been Broken at New Stewart’s Highland Location

Have you noticed that a new construction site has popped up in Highland, New York?

Over the last year or so many residents and commuters in the Highland section of Ulster County have been wondering if the folks at Stewart's Shops were ever going to make good on the promise that they were going to open a new location in the area.

Stewart's Building in Highland, New York

It was May of 2022 when rumors began to spread that the popular convenience store Stewart's had submitted a proposal to build a new location at the highly traveled intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Route 9W at 3733 Route 9W, in Highland. The proposed Highland location would be the first store in Highland and the second Stewart's location on Route 9W, with the Milton location on Route 9W being a few miles south.

Is Stewart's Ever Going to Start Construction?

That's the question we've been asked many times in the last year and every time we tried to get more information as to when construction would be starting we would hit a wall and couldn't get a clear answer. Thankfully, there is nothing more clear than seeing construction equipment moving dirt and digging away to let us know that things are finally starting!!! The construction site pictured above is a clear sign that something has started in Highland.

We have been told that the plan for the site is still a new Stewarts Shop that will offer customers gas, coffee, snacks, ice cream, milk and everything else that makes Stewarts one of our favorite stores in the Hudson Valley. Stewart's did release the blueprint of what the store will look like once it's completed...

Stewarts Stewarts loading...

Unfortunately, we haven't heard any information about when they expect the store to be completed but when we do, we will update this article.

