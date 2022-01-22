Stewart Receives Approval For Direct Flights to Norway

If you're thinking of heading overseas this summer, we have good news. Moves are being made to make travel much easier for Hudson Valley locals as we head into the warmer months.

Newburgh to Norway

In November 2021, it was announced that Norse Atlantic Airways would be offering direct flights from Newburgh to Norway in the summer of 2022. Norse Atlantic will be flying direct out of 3 airports:

• Los Angeles (Ontario Intl. Airport)

• New York (Stewart Intl. Airport)

• Fort Lauderdale/Miami (Ft. Lauderdale Intl. Airport)

The Points Guy Breakdown

Travel guru The Points Guy reported earlier this week that Norse Atlantic "received tentative approval" from the U.S Department of Transportation to:

commence service between Norway and the U.S. The startup hopes to begin service this summer between Oslo (OSL) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL), New York/Newburgh (SWF) and the Los Angeles area (ONT), according to its filing with the DOT.

The Points Guy shares that Norse Atlantic will "operate three Boeing 787 Dreamliners." These 787's will feature both economy and premium cabins. They also explain, that while Norse is similar to Norwegian Air, there are significant differences including a big move with the "unionization of its flight attendants."

Easy Travel From Newburgh

It sounds as though travel out of the Hudson Valley will get easier this year. In October, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced that Frontier Airlines began services to Tampa, Orlando, and Miami Florida from Stewart International Airport.

Orange County Executive Neuhaus said in a statement:

Frontier’s new flight service to Florida will benefit not only Orange County, but the entire region. It will also create new opportunities for tourism, business, and economic development. As Orange County continues to grow as a tourism destination, I know that Frontier will enjoy success here.

Where are you flying to this year?

