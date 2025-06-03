Petition to Return Major Airlines to Stewart Airport Gains Support

A petition to bring routes back to Stewart International Airport in Newburgh is gaining the attention of many New Yorkers.

Eric Planey dreams of a day when he can avoid the long drive to Newark or JFK in order to catch a plane to Chicago, and apparently, he's not alone. The Hudson Valley man has formed a petition at Change.org a few days ago and has already gained almost 600 signatures from others who are frustrated about the lack of flights from Newburgh.

In light of recent issues at Newark Liberty International Airport, Planey sees an opportunity to bring major airlines back to Newburgh. He wonders why routes that have been cut back from United and other carriers in Newark can't be changed to Stewart.

Petition Gains Strong Support from Hudson Valley Residents

Hudson Valley residents are adding their own voices of support for Planey's petition. The Change.org page includes comments from others who are also frustrated by the lack of routes from Newburgh.

Debbie writes, "The fact that we taxpayers invested millions to make this airport what it is today - fast, efficient, convenient, local - and it is not being used at all displays the ill-planned agenda of the NYNJTA". Another petitioner named Matt says he wishes there were a route to the west, but would settle for flights to Chicago, Houston or Atlanta.

Local Politicians Silent on Issue

Planey says he has personally reached out to local political leaders, but requests for support have been greeted with silence. He hopes the petition he started will get the attention of not only politicians, but the airline carriers that have pulled service out of Newburgh since the pandemic.

Those who have signed the petition are hopeful that their voices will be loud enough to get the attention of anyone who might be in a position to make a difference. A supporter named Ivy from New Windsor claims that they work at Stewart and have received a visit from a representative from American Airlines to tour the facility. Perhaps the enthusiasm for local flights shown by replies to Planey's petition will make them take a second look.

