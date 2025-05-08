Newark Meltdown: Will Routes Move to Stewart Airport in Newburgh?

Some believe that recent issues at Newark Airport are an opportunity for Stewart to regain popular direct routes from Newburgh.

This week, Newark became the "worst airport in the world", ranked number one for cancellations and delays. On Sunday, over 300 flights were delayed and 100 more were canceled after a combination of circumstances caused chaos at the busy airport.

Equipment failures, construction and an air traffic controller shortage caused United Airlines to eliminate 35 daily routes from Newark. The situation was so bad that one air traffic control worker from Newark was quoted as saying the airport was "not safe" and urged travelers to avoid the airport at "all costs."

Staffing Shortages And Technology Issues Cause Week-Long Delays At Newark Airport Getty Images loading...

Will Stewart Airport in Newark Pick up Slack for Newark?

Many Hudson Valley travelers opt to fly out of Newark Airport over JFK or LaGuardia due to the fact that it's easier to drive to than the New York City airports. Those who want to heed safety warnings about Newark are now left with some tough choices.

While Westchester and Stewart airports are much closer, they both have a limited selection of flights and even fewer direct routes. Because of layovers, driving all the way to JFK or LaGuardia can actually get you to your destination quicker.

Residents like Eric Planey in New Hamburg see the situation in Newark as an opportunity for airlines to take a second look at Stewart Airport in Newburgh. Delta, JetBlue, American and other larger airlines used to fly out of the Hudson Valley airport, offering connections to major hubs like Chicago, Philadelphia and Detroit. Now, the airport only has two small domestic carriers and Play, which offers low-fare options to Europe through Iceland.

United Airlines And Air Travel Getty Images loading...

Planey says he has contacted local politicians in hopes of getting the Port Authority to work with United to bring some of their routes from Newark to the Hudson Valley. While this would be great news for the region, it's unclear if it would be something the major airlines would even consider.

While many Hudson Valley travelers have no choice but to drive down to Newark or one of the New York City airports to fly, those from New Jersey and the New York City area who want to avoid Newark would most likely opt for JFK or LaGuardia over driving all the way up to Newburgh to catch a flight.

What do You Think About Traveling to Newark Airport?

Are you concerned about the situation in Newark? We want to know if you'll still continue to fly out of the New Jersey airport or would consider switching to another New York City airport. Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page or by sending us a text on our mobile app.

Flying? The Best Tips For Travelers In New York State Here’s some advice from the TSA about what to know before you go. Gallery Credit: YouTube/Canva