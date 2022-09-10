Steven Tyler Makes Surprise Appearance at ‘Aerosmith Apartment’ in Boston

Ahead of their 50th anniversary celebration concert at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., Steven Tyler made a surprise appearance at the "Aerosmith Apartment" in the city.

All five founding members of Aerosmith — Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Joey Kramer and Tom Hamilton — once lived in the building, which is located at 1325 Commonwealth Ave. in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. They allegedly recorded the legendary hit "Dream On" in the basement of the apartment in the early '70s.

According to The Boston Globe, the current residents of the apartment were warned that Aerosmith's logo would be projected onto the side of the building, in addition to four others. When two of them went outside to photograph the flashing lights, a black SUV pulled up in front, and Tyler stepped out.

As the rocker had his photograph taken standing in front of the building by photographer Ross Halfin, a crowd of about 50 people accumulated at the scene. The singer then spent about 20 minutes taking photos with them.

“He was talking about where the liquor store was when they used to live there and pointing down the street,” Lindsay Foley, who currently resides in the building, told The Boston Globe. "And how they used to set up recording equipment in the basement of the building and soundproofed it so they could have a private rehearsal space.”

See some photos from the evening below.

Aerosmith's 50th anniversary concert at Boston's famous baseball stadium was originally set to take place Sept. 18, 2020, but was postponed twice due to COVID-19 and finally took place last night. Earlier this week, they played another show in Bangor, Maine. Next up, they'll head back to Las Vegas for another leg of their Deuces Are Wild residency, which will run from Sept. 14 to Dec. 11. Get tickets here.