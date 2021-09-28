Stephen Colbert Pokes Fun of Hudson Valley College on His Show

Colbert had some fun and mentioned a local university on his show.

The Hudson Valley loves a good shoutout.

Are you a fan of late night talk shows? There are so many it's hard to catch all the funny moments live on television each night. A lot of people rely on catching the greatest hits on YouTube the next day or whenever it is convenient.

Did you happen to catch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week? If you did then you may have caught a pretty funny Hudson Valley reference.

You've probably noticed that your local radio station doesn't just play music anymore. Local radio station's can be a major hub for information on things like events in the area, local news and even pop culture.

Stephen Colbert has a segment on his show titled "Meanwhile" where he makes fun of trending topics. Towards the end of his bit last week, Colbert had some fun when talking about the fashion at Emmy's. The fashion at the award show became the subject matter on a radio station in Boston's website and Colbert pointed out how absurd that was. He poked fun at some of the DJ's on the station then said that if he's going to get his fashion critiques from any radio station he would now be getting it from WFNP or 88.7 The Edge which is the official college radio station for SUNY New Paltz.

Out of all the radio station's in America why would Colbert's writers pick a SUNY School in New Paltz? It seems like a very odd choice but still cool none the less as the jab was all in good fun

Is it possible that one of writers went there or even worked at the radio station at some point?

Also, I'm not sure what kind of fashion program SUNY New Paltz has but maybe they can combine forces with the communications department.

Here's the clip if you missed.

