Stats Show How Much Less Women Are Paid in NY State Than Men

Women have the right to be upset over stats that show how much less money they make for doing the same job as men in New York State.

March 14 is known as Equal Pay Day. That's because March 14 symbolizes how far into the next year women need to continue to work just to make the same pay as their male counterparts did last year. While New York women don't have it as bad as a lot of other places in the country, the Empire State is certainly not a place where women are treated equally in the workplace.

It's been an especially rough few years for working women

The pandemic disproportionally affected women, who tend to bear the brunt of childcare responsibilities Remote learning and the closure of daycares sent many women back home and out of the workforce. Between 2019 and 2021 working women dropped from making up over 59.3 percent of workers down to 58.9 percent. A whopping 405,000 women were unemployed during this timeframe which is almost double the amount in 2019.

Now that those women are making their way back into the workforce, they are finding that they still make significantly less than men do.

Canva Canva loading...

Just how much less do women make than men in New York?

Governor Kathy Hochul shared the findings of a new report from the New York State Department of Labor that shows the current gender wage gap.

While New York actually has the second smallest gender wage gap in the country, it's still pretty bleak. The report shows that New York women earned 88 cents for every dollar made by men in 2021. Hochul says that this unfair pay can add up over time, costing a woman a total of $350,360 in missing wages over her lifetime.

Get our free mobile app

Minorities have it even worse. Black women were found to only make 68 cents for every dollar that white men earn while Hispanic and Latina women earn only 63 cents for the same amount of work.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Holds Covid-19 Update Getty Images loading...

Solutions on the horizon

Hochul, the state's first female governor, insisted that she is determined to correct this injustice. In a statement, she said that her administration is "fully committed to closing the gender wage gap, especially for the single mothers and women of color who are disproportionately affected, because better working conditions for women means a stronger, fairer economy for all."

Some recommendations of the latest report include increasing pay for low-wage workers and expanding paid parental leave to some workers. The Department of Labor has already committed to several new initiatives, including the increase of education to employers about new pay transparency laws and making sure the laws are fully enforced.