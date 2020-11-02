Early Sunday morning, we set the clocks back an hour marking the end of daylight savings for another year. And while the extra hour of sleep may have been nice later that morning, we now enter a time where we'll experience some of the shortest hours of daily sunlight. It can get a bit depressing, especially for those working indoors, and with few windows. If they're doing the old 9 to 5 work schedule, they may see very little of the sun when they're coming to or leaving work during the winter.

Is there even a point setting the clocks back in 2020? One New York State Senator wants to make daylight saving time a permanent fixture. WROC is reporting that Senator Joseph Griffo, of the 47th District, has introduced a bill that would keep the clocks set at daylight saving time all year round.

It’s time to turn the page on changing our clocks twice a year and, given the similar interests of New York and contiguous states, it makes sense to do so regionally. I am looking forward to working with my legislative colleagues in other states to make permanent daylight saving time a reality in the Northeastern United States.

Federal law currently prohibits daylight saving time for the entire year. if New York were to do this, they would follow thirteen other states that have already enacted legislation for year-round daylight saving time. Some studies say keeping daylight saving hours year-round can help save energy, and reduce crime and accidents.

If a proposal to end time changes across the state sounds a little familiar, you may remember this story from ealry 2020. State Senator James Skoufis, out of Cornwall, wanted to to end daylight savings and move New York to Atlantic Standard Time. Skoufis referred to the current method as "antiquated" and "nothing short of annoying".