State-Run Mass Vaccination Site Opening in Mid-Hudson Region

Gov. Cuomo confirmed another state-run COVID-19 mass vaccination site will open in the Mid-Hudson Region.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State will establish an additional state-run mass vaccination site in Rockland County at Rockland Community College's Eugene Levy Fieldhouse to further grow New York's vast distribution network.

"Thanks to increasing vaccine supply from our federal partners, we can utilize more of our state's capacity to distribute doses to continue to get shots into arms on a large scale," Cuomo said. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but it's only effective if we all take it. We are working around the clock to reach as many New Yorkers as possible. The more people we vaccinate, the more we can continue our progress and defeat COVID once and for all."

The site is in development and is expected to open Thursday, April 1 with appointments opening at 8 am Tuesday, March 30. Hours of operation for the Rockland Community College site are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day has been pleading with state lawmakers to open up a state-run mass vaccination site in Rockland County for weeks, saying his county was one of the hardest-hit counties in the state.

"The opening of Rockland Community College as a mass vaccination site will have an immediate impact on our county as we continue to grapple with one of the highest infection rates in New York State. I appreciate all of our residents and the local elected officials who spoke out in favor of opening this site and I thank the Governor and his staff for listening to our concerns and stepping up to help protect the people of Rockland," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.

Beginning March 30 at 8 a.m., eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

