Over the weekend, a serious event unfolded in the town of Tuxedo. During the late night hours of Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, a car accident took place on Route 17 near the Harriman Train Station. The accident drew a response from multiple local police agencies as well as New York State Police.

What We Know About Late-Night Tuxedo/Route 17 Crash

As of right now, information regarding this late-night crash is sparse, however, law enforcement has released some basic information regarding the incident.

It was reported that the crash itself occurred just after 1 am on Sunday morning. It was stated that while traveling the vehicle managed to flip and roll over in the southbound lane of Route 17. Law enforcement officials in reports stated that when they arrived on the scene, a victim was found unconscious and CPR was administered.

Reports stated that the victim in the crash also suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No descriptive information regarding the victim has been released as of yet. In addition, the current condition of the victim is not yet known either.

Police Investigation of Tuxedo/Route 17 Crash

Following the accident and rendering aid to the victim, law enforcement officials opened an investigation into the crash. According to a report from News 12, the crash is still under investigation.

Much like information about the victim involved in the crash, very little is known currently about what discoveries police have made in their investigation, if any. What we do know is that the New York State Police are heading the investigation. In addition, it was also reported that police officers both from Tuxedo as well as Harriman are working with and supporting the NYSP in the investigation.

Down below you will see a video of the reported crash via rocklandvideo on Youtube. We will do our best to provide updates on this story if or when new information becomes available.

