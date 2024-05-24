New York State Police Respond to “Serious Bike Accident” at Tallman State Park

Earlier this week New York State Police were alerted to an incident which occurred at Tallman State Park. For those unfamiliar, the park it is located in Orangetown a part of Rockland County.

When calls of the incident came in, multiple units from the New York State Police as well as the barracks in Haverstraw rushed to the scene.

Details on Serious Bike Accident

The incident in question occurred earlier this week on May 22, 2024. According to the press release from the New York State Police, it was at approximately 3:15 p.m., State Police from the Haverstraw barracks and New York State Park Police were alerted to and responded to Tallman Mountain State Park, in the town of Orangetown for a report of a serious mountain bike accident.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the elderly victim, who was already being tended to by citizens who called 911 and New York State Park Police who were providing aid the elderly man. When State Police arrived, they quickly took over administering first aid efforts which included CPR. Shortly after EMS officials arrived on the scene and took the elderly victim to Nyack Hospital.

An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

First aid efforts continued to be administered, however it was to no avail. It was reported the elderly victim had succumb to the injuries he suffered in the bike accident.

State Police Investigation

State Police began a preliminary investigation into what it was that actually caused the accident in the first place. The investigation process involved gathering statements from witnesses in the area.

In the investigation, officials identified the victim as 71-year old Alido M. Pavan of Tenafly, New Jersey. From information gathered, it was determined that Pavan had lost control of his mountain bike while riding at the park. This loss of control caused him to hit the ground where he struck his head.

Mr. Pavan at the time of the accident was wearing his biking shoes as well as his helmet and he was even clipped on to his bike. Based on the press release, it appears that this investigation is closed.

