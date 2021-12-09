Stars of ‘Home Town’ Will Film HGTV Series in Hudson Valley

Get ready for some serious renovations, Hudson Valley.

Ben and Erin Napier from the hit HGTV series, Home Town, will be spending some time in the Hudson Valley as they give a much-needed kickstart to a local town. The duo is famous for transforming the homes of their friends and neighbors in Laurel, Mississippi.

After the success of Home Town, Ben and Erin decided to expand outside of Mississippi and began to seek out an entire town to renovate. A nationwide search was conducted, with small towns across the country creating videos urging the show to lend a hand. Here in the Hudson Valley, several towns begged HGTV to select them. Cornwall, Ellenville and the Village of Wappingers all put themselves in the running.

Unfortunately, the show ultimately decided not to head to New York. The series announced it was focusing on Wetumpka, a small community in Alabama. However, the video submissions from the Hudson Valley were so impactful that the hosts went back to those videos and decided to make one local community a part of their next renovation series.

Home Town Kickstart will begin filming soon in Cornwall. The Orange County town has been selected as one of six "quintessential small towns" across America that will receive a boost to their revitalization efforts.

While the show won't be making the drastic changes to each town as it did for Wetumpka, Ben and Erin will lend their expertise to Cornwall with the help of other HGTV stars such as Ty Pennington, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent from The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project Jasmine Roth from Help! I Wrecked My House and Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab.

The Napiers just wrapped up the latest season of Home Town, which will debut on HGTV on December 26. Locals may want to tune in for a preview of what to expect when the renovation duo comes to town and starts making some major changes.

Filming is expected to begin soon in Cornwall, with the show debuting sometime in 2022, so be on the lookout for your favorite HGTV stars around town. In the meantime, you can get a sneak peek of Home Town Kickstart below.

