5 New Speed Cameras Installed in Dutchess and Orange Counties

New York State is targeting five areas in Dutchess and Orange Counties with automated speed enforcement cameras, turning I-84 into one big speed trap.

Drivers traveling busy roadways through the Hudson Valley may unknowingly be captured by radar-equipped cameras tasked with issuing tickets to unsuspecting drivers.

New York Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring

The cameras are part of the state's crackdown on speeding in work zones and areas where DOT personnel could be injured. The cameras record automobile speeds while scanning license plates. That data is used to automatically send out tickets to vehicle owners that include hefty fines.

According to Governor Hochul, the program has been successful in lowering speeds in work zones, keeping both drivers and workers safer. Opponents of the program call the cameras "sneaky" and say it's unfair to target vehicle owners without any proof of who was actually driving.

Because cameras have no way of knowing who's behind the wheel, the tickets are handed out to the registered owner of the vehicle. For that reason, no points are included with the fine.

New Cameras Erected in Five Hudson Valley Locations

The Department of Transportation has turned on five new cameras in the Hudson Valley this week. Four of them are covering specific areas of I-84 in both Dutchess and Orange Counties.

The busy interstate has become one big speed trap, with cameras located between Exits 41 and 44, 52 and 58, 15 and 4 and 28.

The first camera is pointed at eastbound traffic in Dutchess County between Route 9D in Wappingers and Route 52 in Fishkill. Another camera on the eastbound lanes between the Taconic and Luddingtonville Road will be monitoring traffic and issuing tickets to speeders.

In Orange County, there is another camera near Exit 28 for Maybrook that is pointed at traffic in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Further west, a fourth I-84 radar camera is situated on the westbound lanes between the exits for Route 17M in Goshen and Mountain Road.

The other Hudson Valley speed enforcement camera is on Route 9W between Route 218 and Angola Road.

