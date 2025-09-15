Surprise! 6 New Radar Cameras Rolling Out on Hudson Valley Highways

The ongoing rollout of speed enforcement cameras across New York continues this week, with several new locations being targeted throughout the Hudson Valley.

The radar-equipped cameras are part of an initiative by New York State to reduce speeding through active work zones and improve safety for road crews. These automated systems monitor vehicle speeds and issue fines directly to the registered owner of any car exceeding the posted limit.

State officials say the program is having an impact. Since its launch, over 450,000 violations have been processed. More importantly, repeat offenders remain low, which is a sign that drivers are adjusting their habits, especially in zones where cameras have appeared multiple times.

Weekly Relocation of Cameras Keeps Drivers Guessing

Speed cameras are repositioned every week to keep pace with roadwork and maintenance projects. Drivers often don’t realize they’ve been monitored until a ticket arrives in the mail, usually within a week. This element of surprise is being credited with reducing overall speeds in active construction zones.

Fines for violations begin at $50 for a first offense. A second ticket within 18 months results in a $75 fine and each additional violation is $100. Because the citations are tied to the vehicle's registration and not the individual driver, no points are added to a license.

New Hudson Valley Camera Locations This Week

As of September 15, several new cameras have been activated, with a strong focus on I-84, 9W and the Taconic State Parkway.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, several cameras have been deployed on I-84 in Dutchess County in both east and westbound lanes between exits for Route 9D and Route 52 in Fishkill and exits 52 and 58 between Luddingtonville Road and the Taconic. In Orange County, the speeders on the interstate are being electronically monitored on the westbound lanes between exits 4 and 15 and both east and west sides at exit 28 for Maybrook and Walden.

There are also active cameras measuring speed on the Taconic Parkway between Tyrrel Road and Route 55 in Poughkeepsie, as well as on Route 9W between NY 218 and Angola Rd.

Expect More Cameras as Construction Expands

With fall roadwork ramping up, drivers should expect more cameras to appear throughout the region. While some units are relocated weekly, others remain in place longer, especially in zones with extended construction timelines or a history of frequent speeding.

Officials continue to urge drivers to stay alert in work zones and obey posted speed limits, whether or not a camera is visible.

