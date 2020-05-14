Sparrow’s Nest Virtual Superhero 5k

I've talked about Sparrow's Nest in the past and I will continue talking about them. That's because they are one of my favorite local charities. Sparrow's Nest is a Hudson Valley organization that provides meals to families of caregivers dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Caregivers diagnosed with any cancer that requires chemo, radiation or surgery qualify. It was created in 2012, and has fed thousands of people since it began.

This year Sparrow's Nest, like so many other charitable organizations, has to deal with a pandemic and get clever about fund raising. Sparrow's Nest is hosting a Virtual Superhero 5k. You choose the location, the time and the day, anytime between now and June 7. Once you are registered, print your bib and choose who you walk/run for, download FB profile banner for bragging rights and feel good about feeding a family facing a cancer diagnosis while keeping your own family active.

To register and get more information about the Virtual Superhero 5K, visit the event facebook page. To learn more about Sparrow's nest and its mission, visit the website.

