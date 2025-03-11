How to See Show From Space Over Hudson Valley, New York This Week

You will want to set your alarm for a spectacular show that will appear overhead this week.

A wild phenomenon will be on display in the sky over New York State this week and residents in the Hudson Valley are in the perfect position to see it.

It's been almost three years since our area has been lucky enough to experience one of nature's coolest phenomena. Back in November of 2022 New Yorkers flocked outdoors to watch an eclipse take place in the night sky.

'Blood Moon' Appears In Melbourne Skies Getty Images loading...

Unlike the partial solar eclipse that occurred on the afternoon of April 8 of 2024, this eclipse will take place in the middle of the night and completely cover the moon. The full lunar eclipse will put on a wild show, even turning the color of the moon to a deep red.

How to View the Blood Moon Eclipse in New York State This Week

Luckily, New York is directly in the path of the eclipse and will be completely viewable from all over the state. That is, if the weather cooperates.

The moon is expected to begin traveling through the earth's shadow at 11:57pm on Thursday evening. As the moon and earth continue to do their celestial dance, a shadow will grow across the moon, eventually covering it completely at 2:58pm.

Rare Lunar Eclipse Cast Red Cast Over Moon Getty Images loading...

This type of eclipse is called a "Blood Moon" because the moon will appear as a bright red ball in the sky. As the sun's rays make their way around the shadow of the earth, weaker blue and violet lights are scattered, leaving red and orange to light up the moon. It's a similar phenomenon as to why the sky turns red as the sun sets in the evening.

Unfortunately, meteorologists are calling for cloudy skies on Thursday evening into Friday morning which may make viewing the eclipse a challenge. If the moon is covered by clouds, the show will be difficult to see.

Luckily, this is the first of three lunar eclipses that will happen through the end of next year. If this one doesn't work out, the next lunar eclipse will appear over New York on March 3, 2026.

Sun's Out, Shades On: A Look Back at Eclipses Through the Ages The United States is set to witness a historic total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Before you put on your safety glasses to look up, let's look back at the eclipses of the past. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy