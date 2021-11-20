SP: Impaired New York Man Causes Crash After Robbing Kohl’s, Lowe’s
A Hudson Valley man is accused of injuring others in a high-speed car crash after robbing Kohl's and Lowe's.
On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested 24-year-old Joshua M. Charron of Greenport following a short pursuit.
Police allege Charron fled officers after stealing items from nearby Lowes and Kohls.
Troopers located Charron operating a 2001 Toyota pickup truck southbound on State Route 9H after receiving a tip he had stolen merchandise from Lowe's and Kohl's on Fairview Avenue in Greenport, officials say.
Charron allegedly refused to comply when troopers initiated a stop and led them on a short pursuit. The pursuit ended when Charron ran a red light at the intersection with State Route 66 and struck another vehicle, according to police.
Non-life-threatening injuries were reported at the scene and all parties involved were transported to Albany Medical Center including Charron’s passenger. Police did not release their conditions.
An investigation determined Charron stole items from Kohls and forcibly stole items from Lowes before fleeing, officials say.
He was charged with two counts of robbery, felonies, criminal possession of stolen property, driving while ability impaired by drugs, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
Charron was arraigned before the town of Claverack Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail pending a future court date.
This investigation is ongoing.
