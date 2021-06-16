SOLVED: No, You Didn’t See a Ghost Walking Near Marist

Commuters in Poughkeepsie had to slow down and do a double take this morning after seeing what appeared to be an entity at first glance.

I like to think that I'm pretty level headed. I do believe in ghosts but I'm pretty skeptical on reported sightings. Well, maybe I've been watching too many scary movies because I even had to do a double take this morning on my way to work.

My wife is obsessed with that show Supernatural and she binge watches it on Netflix. We fell asleep to an episode the other night about a hitchhiking ghost. I saw the most bizarre thing while I was on my way to work this morning. I was approaching the Plaza where the old KD Deli was located across from Marist on Rte 9.

I swear I saw what I thought was a ghostly floating white sheet.

I'll admit that my eyes may still have been a little groggy since it was around 5 in the morning. Two cars ahead of me slowed down to a stop. The drivers poked their heads out at the window to peak at the alleged spectre. Then they quickly drove off.

As I got closer to the ghostly thing I noticed that it was in fact not a ghost at all. It was just a guy walking around shrouded in a bright white bed sheet. His hair matched with the titd glass. You could see where there could be some confusion.

The ghost part of the story suddenly became the most normal part of this story.

Why the heck was this dude walking around in a sheet at 5AM?

It was near a laundromat. Did he wash the clothes he had on?

Was he at an off campus party and lost his shirt?

Unfortunately, we're left with more questions than answers but we can rule out a ghost.

