Snow in the Forecast For Hudson Valley Towns This Week

Say it ain't snow! Some areas of the Hudson Valley will see winter weather this week.

Just as we were starting to settle into warmer weather, Mother Nature is giving us one last reminder that it's not quite summertime yet. That's right, snow will be falling in some towns right here in our area.

With flowers and trees now in full bloom, the last thing anyone wants to hear about is snow, but unfortunately, it's happening. According to The National Weather Service, areas in Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess could see snow on Thursday evening.

Rain will move through the Hudson Valley on Wednesday night, intensifying on Thursday and Friday. While most of the area will just experience soggy weather, some areas should expect to see that rain turn over to snow.

The northern Dutchess towns of Millerton, Tivoli, Pine Plains and even some areas near Red Hook could see up to a half-inch of snow on Thursday evening into Friday morning. In Ulster County, Woodstock, Saugerties, Phoenicia and areas north near Hunter will see some overnight snow as well.

The most accumulations will be seen in Sullivan County, where some areas will turn to all snow early Friday morning. Luckily, it looks as though temperatures will rise again in the morning, turning back to rain and erasing any accumulations that may have built up overnight.

Even though most areas of the Hudson Valley will only see rain, temperatures will get down to just above freezing. If you've already planted flowers outdoors, you may want to bring them in over the next couple of days to avoid those chilly overnight temperatures.