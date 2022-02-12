‘Sneaky’ Super Bowl Snowstorm to Impact Hudson Valley, Parts of New York

Many dream of a white Christmas. What about a white Super Bowl? We have snowfall predictions and timing for snow that's expected to fall in New York.

Fox 5 in New York reports there's a chance many Empire State residents will be watching the big game with some fresh snow.

A winter storm is expected to bring some snow to the Hudson Valley, parts of New York and other parts of the East Coast.

Meteorologists expect 1-3 inches of snow will fall in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, West Virginia, Delaware and southeastern New England, USA Today reports.

The Millersville University Weather Information Center issued a "Storm Outlook Map" for what they are calling a "sneaky, #SuperBowl Sunday snowfall event." The map predicts 1 to 2 inches of snow will fall near the Hudson Valley and south.

Hudson Valley Weather confirms "an offshore system will graze the region on Sunday with light snow."

Hudson Valley Weather believes snow will start falling from Southwest to Northeast between 2 and 4 a.m. on Sunday and stop around 10 a.m. Sunday.

"Surfaces will be plenty cold so some snow covered roadways are likely Sunday morning, so please factor that into your plans," Hudson Valley Weather writes.

Hudson Valley Weather is predicting a coating to two inches of snow.

"Snowfall looks to struggle to extend into northern and northwestern parts of the region. From about Saugerties and points SE a coating to 2” is possible with the highest probability of exceeding an inch being just south of the i84 corridor," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Meteorologist Ben Noll, a former Orange County resident, says it will be a " light to moderate snow" event.

He believes snow will start falling in the region between 3 and 5 am on Sunday and end between 10 a.m. and noon.

"With temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, snow should have no trouble sticking and accumulating on untreated surfaces. Road conditions will improve by late morning and afternoon on Sunday. With very cold conditions on Sunday night, be prepared for lingering slick spots on Monday morning," Noll writes on Facebook.

Noll is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow for the Hudson Valley.

