A New York State Park in the Hudson Valley has officially been transformed into a "forbidden forest" which is expected to be a "hotspot" for wizards.

A Harry Potter interactive experience is opening to the public this weekend in Westchester County, New York.

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience Comes To Westchester County, New York

The Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience in Westchester County is transforming the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown into a magical forest inhabited by mystical creatures and wizards.

"The outdoor, nighttime tour will bring fans on a whimsical journey, with wands in hand, through some of the most memorable scenes from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast series," Hudson Valley Country stated about the experience.

Fans of Harry Potter and his wizarding world can walk a nighttime trail through the spacious State Park. The forbidden forest kicks off October 22, 2022, and is located at Franklin D. Roosevelt Park which is located at 2957 Crompound Road in Yorktown New York.

Yorktown, New York Will Transform into the 'Forbidden Forest' This October

Hudson Valley Post was given a sneak peek and a lot of information about this experience.

Sneak Peek: New York State Park Turns Into 'Forbidden Forest Wizardry Hotspot'

Tickets start at $75 for anyone 16 and older. It costs $65 for children. CLICK HERE for tickets.

This summer, Bethel Woods in Sullivan County hosted the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert.

Harry Potter Inspired Airbnb In New York Welcomes Muggles

