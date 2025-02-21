McDonald's may not have ended 2024 on the greatest note, amid the deadly E. coli outbreak linked to the fast food franchise's Quarter Pounders. However, McDonald's executives have promised big changes in 2025, in a grand effort to help repair the company's image.

One of these big changes includes bringing back an old fan favorite that has not been on McDonald's menus in almost ten years. The announcement comes right after the company rolled out some cheaper options to combat the rising cost of food items.

In January, KKTV had reported that McDonald's would give customers the option to mix and match with a new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer. The new menu change is known as the “McValue", and it will give McDonald's app users the chat e to get a free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday during 2025.

Snack Wraps Returning to New York State McDonald's Locations

Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA, told Good Morning America that the popular the Snack Wrap will be back in 2025. But while Erlinger did not reveal much else, he told GMA that the wraps had a "cult following."

The McDonald's Snack Wraps have not been on most menus since 2016, though some individual locations still sold them up until the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

See Also: How Many New York State BurgerFi Locations Are Left, As Chain Files For Chapter 11

Wikipedia says that the Snack Wraps were officially launched in the U.S. in 2006, and was initially only available with crispy chicken and ranch sauce. More Snack Wrap options were added in the following years, though.

See Also: Are There Any Waffle House Locations in New York State?