This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Back in the day, if you wanted to buy an album, you’d swing by the record store and hand over cash. Simple. Your money made it from A to B with little more than a few pleasantries exchanged in between. These days, things are more technical. You can download that album with a few clicks and the magic of code. But have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes when you hit the ‘purchase’ button? How does your money wind up where it needs to be? The answer is Smart Payment Routing. It's not the most rock and roll of topics, but it's worth knowing about.

What is Smart Payment Routing?

You see, when you make a purchase online your money takes a journey through a complex network of payment processors. The rout your money takes can affect the speed, security, and even cost of your transaction. Smart Payment Routing technology is designed to choose the optimal route for your money. Think of it like this: Just like the road crew are the unsung heroes of an amazing gig, payment routing ensures your online purchases are smooth and successful.

It’s especially important for entertainment platforms like online casinos, where you want your deposits to be fast and secure. That's why so many gamblers prefer to wager at casino sites accepting prepaid cards. Sergio Zammit says using these cards for gambling is beneficial because they are widely accepted and facilitate bankroll management. Likewise, many people are beginning to use cryptocurrencies for online transactions, as some, such as Ripple, have tiny transaction fees of less than $0.01.

Why Should You Care?

So, how does this apply to you, the classic rock fans of the Hudson Valley? First, smart routing can save you money. Part of the cost of any online transaction is a processing fee. These fees can vary depending on the route your money will take from point A to point B. Smart routing technology is designed to take the lowest cost route for your transaction, saving you a little money every time.

Smart routing is also about consumer convenience. There's nothing worse than missing out on a huge gig because a technical glitch prevented you from scoring tickets. Smart routing aims to minimize that risk. By seeking reliable processing routes, avoiding error messages and payment failures.

Perhaps most importantly, smart routing is for security. Smart routing uses cutting-edge technology to identify and avoid any scams or potential security risks, so you can shop and pay with complete peace of mind.

How to Apply this knowledge

Understanding smart payment routing can empower you to make informed decisions as an online shopper. It’s like music theory, you don't have to know it inside out, (Hendrix didn't) but a basic grasp on the concept won't hurt you. So, next time you're shopping online check the website. Look for indicators that the retailer uses smart payment routing, it's a selling point so they usually make it obvious. Bonus tip, for your payments, consider using digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay to make your transactions. They are secure and have inbuilt smart routing features.

The bottom line is this: Smart payment routing it’s there to save you time, money, and maybe even a headache or two. If you see an online vendor uses smart payment routing, thats a green light. If you don't think they do, just keep shopping. Simple.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.