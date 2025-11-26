A small tremor, right outside the New York state border, shook several areas earlier this week. The latest quake in the Northeast follows several others in recent weeks. While earthquakes are not nearly as common in the eastern part of the country as they are in the western United States, they're not unheard of.

PIX11 had reported that a small 2.2-magnitude earthquake had struck 8 miles north of Pulteneyville, in Wayne County, New York, back in late October. The United States Geological Survey says that residents "in the area reported feeling weak to light shaking".

SI Live had reported that there have been numerous earthquakes in recent years in or near New York state. According to the NESEC, around 551 earthquakes were recorded in New York state from 1737-2016.

Small Earthquake Shakes Parts of New York State

The United States Geological Survey reports that a small 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck right outside New York state Monday. The USGS reported that the tremor hit northwest of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, as several towns in New York reported light shaking.

New York State's All-Time Most Powerful Earthquake?

According to the NESEC, the largest earthquake centered in New York state happened on September 5, 1944. The magnitude 5.9 quake, with an epicenter beneath the New York-Canada border, did major damage in the towns of Massena, NY, and Cornwall, Ontario.

Heavy damage was recorded in the town of Massena (St. Lawrence County), with a number of chimneys, windows, housing foundations, and a high school gymnasium reported destroyed.

New York City has suffered two damaging quakes of note. The first was December 18, 1737, when a 5.2 struck in the Greater New York City area. However, since it was so long ago, little is known about the epicenter or the extent of the damage.

Another 5.2 quake struck on August 10, 1884, in Brooklyn, which cracked houses, tossed objects off shelves and shook towns in New York and New Jersey.