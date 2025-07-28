New Six Flags Passes to Grant Unlimited Visits to Over 40 Parks

Theme park lovers should prepare themselves for a rare opportunity that will happen this week when Six Flags offers unlimited access to 288 different roller coasters with just one pass.

You may remember those commercials for Six Flags that featured an old man with big glasses doing a wild dance. Well, he'll have plenty to celebrate this week as the theme park unveils a new offer that will allow ticketholders to visit over 40 parks in three countries.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Six Flags is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its merger with Cedar Fair with a MVP Sale. The MVP stands for Most Valuable Pass, valid at all of the company's theme parks in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Locally, Six Flags has several parks within driving distance of the Hudson Valley. The closest are Great Escape Resort and Hurricane Harbor in Queensbury, New York. The pass will also be valid at Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor and Wild Safari Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey as well as Six Flags New England and Hurricane Harbor in Agawam, Massachusetts.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How to Snag One of Six Flag's MVP Passes

This limited-time bonus will give passholders access to 288 roller coasters with over 130 miles of track, 282 family rides, 970 water slides, 234 pools and almost a thousand entertainment experiences, including Fright Fest, Winterfest and other annual events.

In order to get the special ticket add-on, theme park visitors must purchase or renew their Six Flags Gold and Prestige passes between July 30 and September 1. More details will be made available starting on Wednesday.

