Is ‘Six Flags Great Escape’ in NY Disappearing Forever?

Corporate paperwork appears to indicate that Six Flags may no longer be flying over Queensbury, New York.

Lake George area thrill seekers might be in for a surprise this summer when the park they love has a whole new identity

Experts say there are strong indications that Six Flags Great Escape and Hurricane Harbor could be headed for a big change, and that includes the park’s name.

New trademark filings uncovered this week point to a new umbrella brand called “Enchanted Parks.” The filings cover a bunch of Six Flags properties around the country, including something listed as “Enchanted Parks Great Escape Lodge.” That has folks wondering if the Great Escape name itself could be on the chopping block or spun out into a new company.

What’s Behind the Trademark Filings

Entertainment Weekly reports that Enchanted Parks Holdings LLC has filed trademarks not just for Great Escape Lodge, but also for parks like Michigan’s Adventure and Oceans of Fun. That suggests a possible rebrand under the Enchanted Parks name, or even a sale to a new company.

Six Flags recently closed one of its other parks, Six Flags America, and executives have said they plan to focus on parks with the biggest growth potential. The logic, industry analysts say, could be to spin off or sell “lower growth” parks as a group under a new name so the core Six Flags chain looks stronger financially.

That might include Great Escape, which has been a fixture in the Adirondack region for more than seventy years. It opened in 1954 as Storytown USA, became The Great Escape in the early eighties, and later joined the Six Flags family without dropping its local identity.

Official Word From Six Flags

Six Flags has not confirmed a name change at Great Escape. A spokesperson declined to comment on rumors or speculation when asked, saying only that the company is reviewing its portfolio and focusing on long-term growth. Meanwhile, tickets and passes for the 2026 season are still on sale under the current name.

