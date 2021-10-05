The sister of the owner of The Chance passed away a few weeks after her brother.

Carolyn Pallett Brophy, 47, of East Fishkill passed away on Monday after a brief illness, according to her obituary. Friends on social media confirmed the 47-year-old died from COVID.

Brophy moved from New Rochelle to Dutchess County in 1976. She's lived in Dutchess County for the past 45 years.

Brophy is survived by her two sons, father and other family members.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m at the McHoul Funeral Home on Route 82 in Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolyn’s sons, Brian and Thomas

"She loved growing up in Dutchess Park and her face lit up whenever she reminisced about her years there. Carolyn was a friend to all she met. When there was a friend in need, she was there to help pick up the pieces," her obituary states.

She was the marketing director for the family business, The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie.

Her brother, Frank Pallett, was the owner of The Chance. Frank passed away in August at the age of 51.

"Both sad and angry about the loss of another friend today. The only bright spot on this dark day is that you are reunited with your mother and brother who we all know you loved very dearly. Rest easy Carolyn Pallett Brophy. Nothing but love for the Pallett and Chance family," WPDH DJ John Tigman Rutigliano wrote on Facebook.

Carolyn also served as a director for RADD – Rockers Against Drunk Driving.

