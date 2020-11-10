Silent Auction to Benefit the Ulster County SPCA

Here’s some good news in a year where good news items are few and far between. The good news is that the Ulster County SPCA will will holding their Decks the Paws Silent Auction this year. This is a great way for you to get some holiday shopping done while you help all the animals at the Ulster County SPCA.

Deck the Paws is a week long online silent auction that is sure to help you stuff stockings this year, with plenty of goodies for everyone on your list. Tickets to this event are free, all you have to do is register to attend, and you will receive a link to the online auction, which opens on Dec 6. Then join in on December 13 for a live virtual event, where they will be drawing the lucky winner of the Restaurant of the Month Raffle. Wait… did I just say Restaurant of the Month Raffle? I did.

The Restaurant of the Month Raffle includes gift certificates to wonderful local restaurants, including Hoffman House, Santa Fe, Ship To Shore, Reginato’s Ristorante, Bowery Dugout, Le Canard Enchaine, Boitsons, North Front Street Tavern, The Avenue, Dutch Ale House, A&P, Savona's and Terrapin.

Tickets for the raffle are $20 for one, $50 for three. To purchase raffle tickets, call the UCSPCA office at (845) 331-5377 to pay by credit card, or mail them a check before Dec 6, or visit the UCSPCA website to pay online. You can register right here to be part of the silent auction. Happy shopping, happy eating and good luck!