Should You Tip or Thank NY Poll Workers With a Gift When Voting?

Being an election worker is a tireless and thankless job, so how do you show your appreciation for their dedication to democracy?

There seems to be no rhyme or reason when it comes to tipping. Yesterday I was asked to tip the barista at the coffee place, the guy who sold me lunch and the checkout clerk at the store. The only worker who didn't ask for a gratuity was the pharmacy employee who gave me my free vaccines, probably the person who deserved one the most.

We've become so used to tipping that it seems like we're throwing money at everyone. Most of the time it seems pointless, but there are times when I truly do feel like I should show my appreciation for someone who is putting themselves on the line for me.

Poll Workers Deserve Our Thanks, But How?

It takes a very special person to volunteer to get harassed, yelled at and maybe even worse. In 2024, being an election worker means you have to deal with some pretty crazy people who think you're up to no good. But the reality is that people who take on the role of election worker don't do it for the tiny stipend they receive. They do it because they cherish democracy and want to make sure nothing gets in the way of counting every vote.

As someone who truly appreciates their service to our country, I've been thinking about what I can do to show my thanks to election workers.

Should You Tip Your Poll Worker?

While tipping is a great way to say "thank you" to a delivery man, garbage worker or barber, it's a little tricky when it comes to someone who's been entrusted with the important task of counting votes. I couldn't specifically find any laws or policies that forbid tipping election workers, but it's something I certainly wouldn't suggest.

The last thing you want to do is give someone else a reason to think that there's something shady going on at the polling site. Sliding an election worker some cash is not a good look at all.

Should You Bring Election Workers Food?

Perhaps you've considered baking cookies or bringing a dozen donuts to the polling place to give to the election workers. Is that a good idea?

It depends. Volunteers may be a bit hesitant to accept food from strangers, especially if it's homemade. I know that if I was working in such a tense environment, I'd be worried that the person handing me that food might be up to no good. Perhaps presenting something factory-sealed or ordering pizza to be delivered would be appreciated, but there is something else you can do that will make election workers even happier.

How to Truly Thank Volunteers at the Polls

If you really want to show election workers that you appreciate what they do, just keep it simple and say "thank you". A smile and words of appreciation will probably have a bigger impact than anything else. By being patient, pleasant and following their instructions, you'll make their job much easier.

Knowing that others have their back and are thankful for what they're doing will help these dedicated volunteers through a long day of dealing with other people who may not be so thoughtful.

So, forget about the cash and the cookies and vote with your conscience. That's all our election workers really want anyway.

