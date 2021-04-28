Humans aren't the only ones who need exercise. Many canine health experts agree that walking your pooch on a daily basis is one of the best ways to insure good health and longevity. And this doesn't just mean a quick trip outside to potty. Dogs who are regular couch potatoes can suffer many of the same health ailments a human would. Walking your dog on a daily basis can help maintain weight, keep their joints healthy, and benefit digestive and urinary health. And like humans, the benefits of exercise for a dog are not only physical, but mental. Look at it this way, happy, less anxious dogs are less likely to shred your entire couch while you're at work.

But just how often should you walk your dog? Tractive says you should walk you dog at least three to four times as day, for a minimum of 15 minutes (Rover says 30 minutes to two hours per day). This can vary according to breed, age and health, and as well as your pup's eating habits. Smaller dogs may need less walks, while larger higher energy breeds will require more.

But should daily walks actually be required to own a dog? Some of the numbers at MyPetNeedsThat may surprise you. According to a poll posted at their website, 40% of New Yorkers asked believe daily walks should be required to own a dog. This runs a little bit higher than the national average, according to this survey. By comparison, 38% of New Jerseyans, and 36% of Pennsylvanians said it should be required, so we were pretty close with our neighbors. However, Massachusetts had the nation's' lowest percentage, with only 9% of it's residents who were asked saying yes.

Vermont, New Hampshire, and Mississippi, all tied first, with 50% agreeing that dog walking should be required on a daily basis. It may sound a little far fetched (no pun), and a mandate like this is not likely to pass here in the United States anytime soon, but it's catching in other parts of the world. In 2020, the German Minister of Food and Agriculture proposed an animal welfare ordinance that would require that dogs be "permitted to exercise outside of a kennel at least twice a day for a total of at least one hour.". The proposal sharply divided citizens.

Some may not agree with any of this, and feel how often they walk their own dog is their choice. But according to these recent surveys, more New Yorkers agree with required dog walks over essential alcohol. Hmmm.

