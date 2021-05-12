The supply chain shortage has hit just about every industry, and now it has affected one on the country's favorite fast food chains. Guess we won't know firsthand here in the Hudson Valley though because we still don't have any of their restaurants in our area. That didn't stop some TikTok users from pranking people into thinking one was coming to Poughkeepsie back in March, but that's a whole other story.

CNN is reporting that Chick-fil-A's popular dipping sauce is being rationed and some customers are not too pleased. According to WTRF, the restrictions will now limit customers to one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal, and three per 30 piece chicken nuggets. One Reddit user says that Chick-fil-A staff have been asked to offer to sell customers a bottle of their choice of sauce if they ask for more sauce than what is allowed under the new guidelines. This is similar to the nationwide shortage of ketchup packs from not too long ago, as many restaurants couldn't keep up with the overall demand.

However, if you're really bummed over the lack of dipping sauce, PIX 11 uncovered a tweet from Chick-fil-A in 2012, that said their sauces can easily be recreated with items easily found in your own kitchen. Well, problem solved.

There's been long-running speculation that the fast food chain will finally open a Hudson Valley location, but so far that appears to be just wishful thinking. Chick-fil-A's closest location outside the Hudson Valley is at the Danbury Mall. They also have locations at Albany International Airport, and a number of others in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley:

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America