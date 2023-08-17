ShopRite and Kellogg Team Up for Special Cause

Poughkeepsie ShopRite location set to make hefty donation to help fight hunger.

ShopRite and Kellog's Company are joining forces to fight food insecurity. The ShopRite of North Road & Winslow Gate Road in Poughkeepsie, NY is welcoming representatives of Feeding America, Kellogg's Company, and Kellogg's mascots to the store to cast a light on the issue of hunger during the summer months.

As part of Kellogg’s Better Days Promise, they will be donating a total of $100,000 to ten Feeding America food banks, in communities where ShopRite stores operate. This will allow the purchase of nearly one million meals.

Check Presentation Set For Newest Area ShopRite Location

Representatives from ShopRite and Kellogg's will be on hand at the ShopRite on North Road & Winslow Gate Road in Poughkeepsie, NY on Friday, August 18 at 12pm where ShopRite and Kellogg's will be donating $10,000 to Feed America as part of Kellogg's Better Days Promise campaign. They will also be presenting checks at nine other stores across the region, so every community receives the help they need.

Following remarks for representatives of ShopRite, Kellogg's and Feeding America, customers will have the opportunity to participate in Rice Krispies Treats making stations.

ShopRite and Kellogg's share the belief that everyone should have access to nutritious food. In addition to donating one million meals to local Feeding America food banks, ShopRite is selling special edition Rice Krispies cereal boxes with an opportunity for customers to win free cereal for a year!

Kellogg’s donation is part of its Better Days Promise strategy, which aims to create better days for 3 billion people by 2030. Since 2015, Kellogg's has fed more than 252 million people facing hunger, including more than 5 million children through feeding programs.

Kudos to ShopRite and Kellogg's for this amazing effort to help fight hunger!