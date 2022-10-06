Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley

We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel.

The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georiga and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.

Long Island Father Of Marist College Student Fatally Shot

On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.

Arriving police found a man with a gunshot wound in his hotel room. The man, a 53-year-old father from Long Island, was taken to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Why Was Alleged Poughkeepsie, New York Killer Not In Jail

Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was wanted in the state of Georiga on drugs and weapons charges. He allegedly skipped a court appearance on those charges, NBC reports. Johnson was also a suspect in an August gang-related murder case in the Poughkeepsie area, officials say.

Johnson was wanted in connection to the death of 28-year-old City of Poughkeepsie resident Darren Villani.

Poughkeepsie, New York Man Gunned Down Outside of School

Villani was killed on Tuesday, August 9, at 1:44 a.m. He was found dead in the street next to his vehicle, near Charles B. Warring Elementary School, located at 283 Mansion Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Dutchess County Gunshot Victim Had Ties To Beacon, New York

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated Villani is from the City of Poughkeepsie, but his obituary states he's from Beacon, New York.

He was born at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York and later graduated from Beacon High School, according to his obituary.

Police Did Not Know Johnson Was Wanted

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department told NBC they knew Johnson was wanted but they could not find him because Johnson did not have a permanent address. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department and the Dutchess County DA’s office both stated they were unaware Johnson was wanted until after the fatal shooting near Marist College.

More Information On Dutchess County, New York Murder

On Wednesday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police have no information indicating that there was an argument between Johnson and anyone in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott at the time of the shooting on Sunday.

"At this point of the investigation, the shooting appears to have been unprovoked," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated.

Devin M. Taylor, 26, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in connection to the murder. Police described Taylor and Johnson as "homeless," but both of ties to Dutchess County.

Why Poughkeepsie Murder Suspects Werre Called "Homeless"

Police provided more information about why they called the two "homeless."

"The term is used by law enforcement for instances in which the fixed permanent home address of defendants cannot be established. As far as we can establish, they are mostly transient and there is not a fixed address for either defendant," Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated.

Were Dutchess County Murder Suspects Placed At Hotel?

The Dutchess County Department of Community & Family Services Commissioner Sabrina Jaar Marzouka commented on questions about the potential placement of the suspects at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Marzouka stated:

“The Dutchess County Department of Community & Family Services (DCFS) has received numerous inquiries relating to homeless individuals at the Courtyard by Marriott. The two suspects, named by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department in connection with the Oct. 3 shooting tragedy at the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, were neither known as Department of Community and Family Services clients nor placed in that hotel by Dutchess County. Dutchess County DCFS does not work with the Courtyard by Marriott for any housing services.”

Fatal Shooting At Courtyard Marriot in Dutchess County, New York

Illegal Gun Found At Poughkeepsie Crime Scene

Police allege they found an illegal gun while arresting the pair. The handgun that Johnson allegedly used had a Glock switch which made it fully automatic.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding Sunday’s incident at the Courtyard by Marriott incident is asked to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Detective Division at 845-485-3670.

