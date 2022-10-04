Identity of Marist Father Shot at Poughkeepsie Hotel Revealed

We now know more about the man who was shot and killed this weekend at the Poughkeepsie Courtyard by Mariott Hotel on Route 9.

The unthinkable tragedy has stunned not only the Marist community but the Hudson Valley and beyond as details of Sunday morning's shooting are starting to come into focus.

The Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie was flanked by news reporters with bright lights and satellite vans on Monday as everyone was trying to make sense of the shooting.

According to the New York Post, the victim of Sunday's shooting was Paul Kutz, a 53-year-old father of three. Kutz was a CPA from Long Island, visiting his son for parents' weekend at Marist College. The Courtyard by Mariott is a popular choice for visitors to the Hudson Valley, as it's one of the few places near Marist College where Bonvoy members can use points for their stay.

When news of the shooting began to leak out, many assumed the victim was involved in some sort of altercation with the alleged gunman. However, Poughkeepsie police have indicated that Kutz was merely an innocent bystander who was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police say Kutz was hit by gunfire during an altercation in the hotel's lobby between two homeless men staying at the hotel. The two men were reportedly arguing with employees in the hotel when the gun was fired. The shooter has been identified as 35-year-old Roy Johnson Jr., who has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

