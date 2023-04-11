Shocking Episode of HBO Series Filmed in Lower Hudson Valley

A lot of people are still talking about the shocking turn in the latest episode of HBO's Succession. And while we'll try to avoid too many spoilers of Season 4, Episode 3, there was a scene that was supposed to be depicted somewhere else, but really wasn't.

A very important scene of this episode of Succession involved an airport, but which one was it really?

Succession Films in New York State

Several scenes of previous episodes though past seasons have been filmed in the lower Hudson Valley, according to Visit Westchester NY.

The show follows the feuding Roy family, as we see the lives of the family's four grown kids while they attempt to maneuver their way up the ladder of the fictitious conglomerate Waystar Royco. Logan, the aging Roy family patriarch played by Brian Cox, must determine whether he'll stay in the family business, or give it up to one of his ambitious offspring.

Westchester County Airport

A key scene in episode 3 of the latest season took place at what was supposed to be Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, but was really filmed at Westchester County Airport. The moves makes perfect sense for a show that takes place mostly in Manhattan. According to Visit Westchester NY. this wasn't the first time Westchester Airport served as a filming location for what we were lead to believe was Teterboro, or other airports as well.

Show executive producer Scott Ferguson told Visit Westchester that the area serves as a great filming spot, because it offers "huge variety, a great diversity and great range of locations,”

Succession has new episodes on HBO Max, available Sunday nights at 9 Eastern time.