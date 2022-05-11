Talk about sticking around. An actor, with ties to the local area, pulled quite a bizarre stunt at a New York City Starbucks location Tuesday.

This particular incident was part of a protest known as a Glue-In, according to NBC NY. However, the well-known Hollywood star says there's a good reason for all this. The sticky stunt was livestreamed to PETA's Facebook page in an attempt to stop the coffee chain from "punishing kind and environmentally conscious customers".

What's A Glue-In?

James Cromwell is no stranger to controversy. The 82-year-old actor from Warwick has been arrested in recent years for his somewhat unorthodox measures to promote his many activist causes. Animal rights and environmental concerns are on the top of his list. In Tuesday's protest, Cromwell glued his hand to the counter of the Starbucks to protest the chain's upcharges for customers who ask for vegan milk.

Stop this practice of charging customers more for something that should be available for everybody that saves the planet, that does not harm animals and will make a difference.

James Cromwell's Prior Protests (including here in the Hudson Valley)

In late 2015, Cromwell and a partner interrupted a ceremony for the Orange County Partnership at Anthony's Pier 9, as a Competitive Power Ventures executive was about to accept an award. The Times Herald says that Cromwell and a woman from Minisink were escorted out of the venue. Reports indicate that the duo was there to protest the construction of CPV's power plant in Wawayanda. Cromwell and five others (dubbed the Waywayanda 6) would later lead a protest outside of the plant, by locking themselves together. Police were forced to use bolt cutters to release them, as they were later taken away peacefully in handcuffs.

Cromwell vs SeaWorld

In July 2017, Cromwell and a group of PETA supporters protested an Orca Encounter show at SeaWorld in San Diego to protest the poor treatment of the animals. People say that Cromwell even used a megaphone to address the crowd that had gathered, urging them not to be a "voyeur at a horror-show.".

Cromwell and fellow actor J. G. Hertzler were among the 19 people arrested in Watkins Glen, New York on June 6, 2016, for a protest against underground gas storage in salt caverns near Seneca Lake. NY.

Cromwell is a multi-time award nominee with an extensive acting resume that goes back decades. He currently guest stars in HBO's Succession.