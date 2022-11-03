New York State officials are shocked to find out drug overdose deaths are surging in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

On Tuesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli shared new data about drug overdose deaths across New York State.

New York Drug Overdose Deaths Surged During Pandemic

ThinkStock/yangna

Drug overdose deaths surged during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York, according to an analysis released by DiNapoli.

“Too many New Yorkers have died from the misuse of drugs, but the jump in these numbers is alarming. It is a tragedy that devastates families and impacts our communities in countless ways,” DiNapoli said. “The data shows our battle against drug overdose deaths is far from over. State leaders must ensure an ongoing commitment of public resources and strategies, including new funding from legal settlements, and innovative, evidence-based solutions for the fight against this deadly epidemic to be effective.”

Opioid-related overdose deaths increased by 68 percent to nearly 5,000 people from 2019 to 2021, officials say. In 2021, there were 5,841 overdose deaths statewide from opioids and all drugs. The previous high of more than 4,000 fatalities was set in 2017, according to DiNapoli.

"Shocking" Number Of Overdose Deaths In New York

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic John Moore/Getty Images

Officials believe the surge is due to a sharp increase in deaths from opioids related to fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids.

“The shocking news in State Comptroller DiNapoli’s report on overdose deaths between 2019 and 2021 simply reconfirms the need for an all-out effort to mitigate this crisis,” said State Senator Pete Harckham, chair of the New York State Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse. “That means giving proper resources and support to stakeholders and those on the frontlines of Substance Use Disorder treatment, recovery, overdose prevention, and harm reduction, so we can work together and save the lives of our loved ones and neighbors.”

Drug overdose deaths involving opioids in New York increased to 85 percent in both 2020 and 2021 from 69 percent in 2010, according to the analysis.

New York State's Death Rate Higher Than Nation

Motortion

New York State's opioid overdose death rates were higher than the national average in 2020 and 2021, officials say.

In 2021, 25 New Yorkers 100,000 New Yorkers died from opioid overdoses, compared to just five in 2010. 30 New Yorkers per 100,000 died from drug overdoses in 2021.

Dutchess County, New York Leads Empire State

The CDC has 2020 death rate data on 15 New York counties. The drug overdose death rates were higher than the statewide average in 10 of those 15.

Google

Dutchess County had the highest drug overdose death rate with 43 deaths per 100,000 people.

Orange County, New York was ranked in the top 6.

Below are the top six counties in New York in terms of death rates:

