New York State Residents Have A Chance To Earn $1.5 Billion
Residents in the Empire State still have a chance to win life-changing money.
The Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb and is nearing a world record amount.
Powerball Jackpot Continues To Climb
Once again, no one matched all six numbers in the latest Powerball drawing. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was worth an estimated $1.2 billion.
The winning numbers of Wednesday's drawing were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with a red Powerball of 23. That means the Powerball jackpot continues to climb through the billion-dollar territory.
The next drawing's jackpot is approaching a world-record jackpot amount!
Powerball Jackpot Approaching World Record Amount
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:59 p.m. The jackpot is estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million, according to Powerball officials.
"If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot," Powerball stated in a press release.
The last Powerball jackpot was won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the last jackpot winner. If no one wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, according to lottery officials.
$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in New York State
Despite no one winning the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing, more than 7.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $74.9 million, Powerball reports.
At least 16 tickets matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize including one ticket in New York and two tickets in New Jersey. The $1 million dollar winning ticket sold in New York was actually sold in the Hudson Valley.
$1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County
The $1 million dollar winning ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, New York.