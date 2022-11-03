This time of year is quite active when it comes to astronomical events. After the Orionid meteor shower peaked in October, the month of November will deliver two meteor showers in the next couple of weeks. The Taurid meteor shower, which can be seen from mid-October through early December, will peak between November 4-12.

This meteor shower is generally not that spectacular, according to experts, though EarthSky says this year could be different. However, another shower is expected to peak in a few weeks, and it has been known to surprise skywatchers with its display of streaking fireballs.

The Leonid Meteor Shower

WPTV is reporting that the Leonid meteor shower will peak the night of November 17. And while WPTV says that this shower can be a bit inconsistent, with 10 to 15 meteors falling per hour some years, other years have seen the skies light up with "shooting stars falling like rain.".

Bill Ingalls/NASA Bill Ingalls/NASA loading...

The Leonids are the leftovers of comet Tempel–Tuttle, which can be known for their spectacular meteor storms that occur about every 33 years. During those years, the event can produce in excess of 1,000 meteors per hour.

Uranus Will Be Bigger Than Usual

Sources say one of the solar system's most distant planets, Uranus, will be the closest to Earth than it has been all year the night of November 9.

Last Total Lunar Eclipse For Years To Be Seen Across the Hudson Valley

Another celestial event is coming, and residents across the Hudson Valley will soon be able to view it. Depending if the weather cooperates, this will be the last time though to witness something like this for years.

AccuWeather says that a full total lunar eclipse will be seen 5:16:39 AM Eastern time November 8, as the Moon passes through the Earth's shadow. Total lunar eclipses stand out, as the Moon takes on a dark crimson red (or copper) color, which happens because sunlight reaching the Moon must pass through a long and dense layer of Earth's atmosphere.

The Weather Channel is calling for clear the skies the night of November 8 across the Hudson Valley.

David Woods David Woods loading...

The duration of totality is expected to last 1 hour and 24 minutes.

When Will the Next Lunar Eclipse Occur?

The next lunar eclipse won't be seen until May 5, 2023. However, that will only be a penumbral lunar eclipse, where the Moon becomes completely immersed in the penumbral cone of the Earth, without touching our planet's shadow.

The next total lunar eclipse won't be seen again anywhere around the world until March 13, 2025.

