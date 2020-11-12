Several Poughkeepsie DPW Employees Test Positive for COVID

The Mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie Rob Rolison has announced that several City of Poughkeepsie DPW employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As New York State is seeing spikes in positive cases, resulting in numbers we haven't seen since the Spring, now seven Department of Public Works employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The City of Poughkeepsie has conducted a deep cleaning of the DPW facilities.

The city has also decided to close the transfer station to the public to ensure there is no spread of the virus.

Mayor Rob Rolison said:

Our Department of Public Works employees have been on the front lines during this crisis. They do essential work, including ensuring our roads provide safe passage and that sanitation services are completed in a timely manner. We believe we can maintain essential services, but the health of our employees and the public will be a top priority.

City Hall will remain open at this time, according to Mayor Rolison, however, there public will have limited access, and many safety protocols will be in place. Most of the departments within City Hall are operaitng by appointment only.

If you do plan on visiting City Hall, face coverings are required for both staff and customers. During this time, the city has also performed a deep cleaning of all City buildings.

The City of Poughkeepsie has created a Coronavirus Updates and Resource Guide which includes the latest information regarding COVID-19.

More detailed information can be found on the City of Poughkeepsie's website.