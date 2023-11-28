See the Rolling Stones on Tour by Helping a Hudson Valley Veteran

You could score tickets to the most anticipated concert tour of 2024 just by helping out a Hudson Valley veteran.

The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be broadcasting live from Dunkin' locations throughout Dutchess County every Friday in December leading up to Christmas. Just stop by and support a local vet by donating a gift card and you will instantly enter to win a pair of tickets to see the Rolling Stones at MetLife Stadium on May 23.

Also, one person at each broadcast will receive a package of delicious Omaha Steaks just in time for the holidays.

All donated gift cards will go directly to vets in the Hudson Valley who could use a little help this holiday season. The Boris & Robyn Show has partnered with Commander Tom and the VetZero organization to distribute the cards to vets through Hudson River Housing.

Your donation will be much appreciated by the men and women who served in the military. Suggested gift cards are Target, Walmart, grocery stores, Dunkin' Donuts, and other food locations. Of course, cash donations will also be accepted.

The Boris & Robyn Show will be broadcasting live at the following locations this month:

Friday, December 1 - Route 9 in Hyde Park in front of Stop and Shop from 6 to 10am

Friday, December 8 - Merrit Boulevard in Fishkill across from Wal-Mart from 6 to 10am

Friday, December 15 - Route 9 in Wappingers across from Hannaford from 6 to 10am

Everyone who donates will be entered to win the Rolling Stones tickets and a gift package from Omaha Steaks. You can enter once at each event you visit.

Special thanks to MHA of Dutchess County, Omaha Steaks and Dunkin'.

