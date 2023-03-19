Did You Know Saugerties, NY is Home to a Secret Scenic Staircase?

I know, I know. "Is it really a secret if it's plastered all over social media?" Probably not, but it could make for a fun staycation Hudson Valley adventure if you didn't know about it.

With the warmer weather en route, many Hudson Valley residents are hitting the hiking trails. Some are going to their go-to spots, others are searching for that hidden gem in the Hudson Valley. If you're looking to skip the hike and maybe take in a nice relaxing staycation in the Hudson Valley, Saugerties may be the way to go.

The Instagram account HVHAPPENINGS shared a 'secret staircase' that leads to a beautiful scenic spot.

I think anyone looking for an adventure would chase down an opportunity to take in these views:

Saugerties Not so Secret Staircase

Okay, so the staircase isn't a big secret. It's actually a part of the Diamond Mills Hotel. The stairs lead to the beautiful Esopus Falls and depending on the finicky Hudson Valley weather, you'll be treated to raging waters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diamond Mills Hotel & Tavern (@diamondmillsny)



Thankfully, it being a part of a hotel will help it avoid becoming a tourist trap. To visit the secret staircase, you must be a guest or dining at Diamond Mills Hotel.

In February 2023 Diamond Mills Hotel and Tavern announced changes set for spring of 2023. According to a social media post the Diamond Mills Tavern would be closed from February 2023 until April 2023 for renovations. Post renovations the Diamond Mills Tavern will become a sister restaurant to the very popular New York City Farm-to-table seasonal food establishment called Black Barn.

A quick peek at the Diamond Mill Instagram page explains that BlackBarn should be opening its doors on April 13th, 2023.

