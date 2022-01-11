Yes! Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park NY Restaurants Open

Oh heck yeah! Good news for foodies everywhere. There is a hidden gem for food lovers hiding in plain sight in the middle of Dutchess County, New York. What is this? There are four restaurants that everyone can visit at the Culinary Institute of America's, Hyde Park, NY campus.

Have you ever been to one of the restaurants? Worried that you can't get a reservation? Here is some insight into the restaurant options, which one will you go to first? Just a heads up, the Hyde Park, NY is now cashless, so if you are planning to visit one of the following amazing venues, you will need to bring a credit card.

The American Bounty Restaurant is that the restaurant you should go to?

American Bounty is a restaurant that focuses on American cuisine, fresh local ingredients and an all-American wine list. The restaurant is open Tuesdays through Saturday for lunch and dinner, reservations are suggested. There is also a little area, called 'The Tavern' which can often accommodate walk-ins.

The Bocuse Restaurant is a reimagination of a French Restaurant.

Think that French cuisine can be a bit stuffy? This restaurant is a bit more casual than a traditional French restaurant. This restaurant has table-side prepared cocktails, an extensive wine list and great food.

Ristorante Caterina de’ Medici is the Italian themed restaurant at the Hyde Park, NY campus.

If you are looking for regional Italian cuisine with Italian wine and cocktails, this is the place. They are only open for dinner, Tuesday through Saturday, reservations are suggested.

Apple Pie Bakery Café is super casual but delicious at the Hyde Park Campus

Want some cake, a espresso or maybe even a pie to take home? Then that is where the Apple Pie Bakery Café comes in. At the time of this writing, the café is only doing take-out. The bakery is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 2 pm. It is also closed on Monday holidays.

So which restaurant will you go to first? Go as often as you can, and enjoy. If you can't make it to the Hyde Park, NY campus to visit the CIA restaurants, here are a few more to check out in the Hudson Valley.

Call Yourself a Foodie? How Many of These Restaurants Have You Been To? The Hudson Valley covers every type of cuisine, and letter, when it comes to restaurants.

Top Women-Led Restaurants in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is home to many restaurants and businesses owned and run by women. Recently, Google has added a feature that makes it easy to search for these women-led businesses in your community. Businesses now have the opportunity to identify themselves with a special designation that will show up when people are seeking out places to dine on the search engine. Below is a list of the top restaurants in the Hudson Valley that show up as being women-led.