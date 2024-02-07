Easy No-Bake Dessert for Super Bowl From the Culinary Institute

This quick and easy-to-make gourmet dessert is guaranteed to be a showstopper at your Super Bowl party.

The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York knows that planning a menu for the big game is serious business. Most of us will spend the weekend slow-cooking chili, frying up wings or assembling the ultimate giant sub. With all of that prep, it's easy to overlook one of the most important parts of the Super Bowl feast: dessert.

Easy No-Bake Peanut Butter and Chocolate Dessert

This recipe was given to us years ago by the head baking instructor at the Culinary Institute of America. Since then, I've made it for Super Bowl Sunday every year and it's always the one thing everyone raves about.

These little balls of deliciousness are called buckeyes. They're called buckeyes because if properly made, they look exactly like the nut of the same name. The dessert is a simple no-bake peanut butter fudge dipped in rich chocolate. It's insanely easy to make but so decadently delicious your guests will think you're a gourmet pastry chef.

Culinary Institute of America Recipe For Buckeyes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of peanut butter

2 sticks of softened butter

5 cups of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Chocolate Chips

Vegetable Oil

Combine the peanut butter, softened butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract and salt in a bowl and blend the ingredients until they form the consistency of a soft fudge. Divide and roll the dough into individual bite-sized balls and place them on a cookie sheet in the refrigerator to chill.

While the fudge is hardening, melt down the chocolate chips and add just a little vegetable oil to thin out the chocolate so it can easily cover the buckeyes.

Use a toothpick to grab a cold peanut butter ball and dunk it about 80% of the way into the chocolate, leaving just enough peanut butter exposed on top so the dessert resembles a buckeye. Place the finished dessert on a baking sheet covered in parchment paper to cool and repeat until all of the balls are done.

When finished, you can go back and gently reform the top of each buckeye to remove the hole left from the toothpick.

The Perfect Super Bowl Treat

Not only are these buckeyes delicious, they're the perfect size to serve after a huge Super Bowl feast. Even after several bowls of chili and dozens of wings, your guests will have room for a buckeye. But I can guarantee that they won't wind up eating just one.

