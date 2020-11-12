Sears Closing Another Store, Only One Left in Hudson Valley

Sears has already closed several locations throughout the Hudson Valley, and one more will be shutting its doors after Christmas.

Within three years, three Hudson Valley Sears locations shut down for good. In 2017 the company shut down their store at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown. The following year, Sears pulled out of the Hudson Valley mall in Kingston. Then in early 2020 it was announced that Sears in the Poughkeepsie Galleria was closing.

Sears has filed paperwork announcing the closure of yet another location, as well as a popular Sears automotive center. On February 21 the Sears store at the Galleria White Plains will be closing permanently. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice states that 54 retail store employees will all lose their jobs, with an additional five layoffs resulting from the closure of the automotive center.

The struggling department store has been closing locations across the country, In the Hudson Valley region, only one Sears store now remains. The Sears at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County remains open. A recent visit to the store, however, showed signs of trouble. Low inventory, evidence of disrepair and light foot traffic at the Newburgh store has customers concerned about the store's future.

Sears now only has ten locations left in all of New York State in addition to an appliance outlet store in Albany and several automotive centers. Kmart, also owned by Sears, has closed all of their locations in New York except for six store. All Hudson Valley locations have been shuttered.