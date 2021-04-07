Upstate New York is becoming a real hotbed of activity when it comes to "Hollywood" movies. Especially horror movies.

Lately, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place 2 have been in the news for filming near Utica and several locations around Upstate New York. Plus, it was just announced that they have moved the release date of A Quiet Place 2 to May 28th.

Another horror movie filmed in Upstate New York that is getting ready to come out is The Night House and it looks really freaky. I love horror movies and suspenseful thrillers and even the trailer caused my heart to thump in my chest. Especially, the part on the dock...watch the trailer below and you'll know what I mean.

In The Night House, Beth, played by Rebecca Hall, is grieving from her husband’s recent death, attempting to move on from him and the large, luxurious, and lonely lakehouse that they built together in Upstate New York. Soon, suspicious and supernatural things start happening at night in the house, causing Beth to find things about her husband that terrifies her.

The Night House was filmed in Syracuse in 2019 and originally was scheduled to come out during the summer of 2020, but the coronavirus got in the way and the release date was pushed back. Now, it coming out on July 16th according to IMDB.

The Night House was a huge hit at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and received rave reviews. I can't wait to see it on the big screen and see the movie industry continue to grow in Upstate New York.



Abandoned Abercrombie Castle In The Hudson Valley