Waterfront Cabin Snapped Up in Saugerties New York

When I first saw this cabin on the Esopus Creek being offered for sale just over a month ago I thought cute place and even though it was small it seemed to have so much to offer.

Fast forward to me looking at it again only to see that an early June price cut has most likely resulted in this Saugerties, New York gem being snapped up by an eager creekside dweller. Not everyone would want to live just a few yards from the banks of the Esopus Creek but I can think of many who would.

Cottage on the Esopus Creek For Sale in Saugerties, New York

The cabin is well-maintained and if you are looking for a weekend retreat in the Hudson Valley a place like this is perfect. The good news for whoever bought it is that they also have the opportunity to expand. With 150 feet of waterfront and over an acre of land the little cabin could be the starter for a family compound full of creekside adventures.

The dead-end road definitely could have been a selling point not to mention the opportunity to fish, swim, canoe, and kayak right in your own backyard. And as you might expect this cabin/cottage has also already been renovated. The previous owners used it as a vacation rental with 5-star reviews.

Too Good To Last - Tiny House / Cabin in Saugerties, New York