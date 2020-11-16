Santa Claus Is Coming to Sparrow’s Nest

Great news! Santa Claus will be coming to town, after all. Even a global pandemic can’t keep Santa Claus from coming to town. Not only is he coming, he’s coming to help a great cause, and you can help. Sparrow’s Nest on Route 376 in Wappingers Falls is offering Santa Experiences, and all the money raised goes to help families right here in the Hudson Valley.

Let me tell you a little about Sparrow’s Nest. Sparrow’s Nest is a Hudson Valley Organization that provides meals to families dealing with a cancer diagnosis that requires chemo, radiation or surgery. It was created in 2012 and has provided meals and much needed comfort to thousands since then. And like with so many organizations, 2020 has been a tough year for fundraising, so Sparrow’s Nest has gotten quite creative with the help of the community.

And now they’re bringing Santa to town on Nov. 28 from 9AM - NOON. You’ll get to choose your Santa experience. Sign up for a phone call from Santa or an in person, safe visit with him and afterwards get in your jammies and snuggle up for Santa's Virtual Read Aloud story. In person visits are extremely limited, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Tickets are $20 per household for a phone call, and $50 for an in person visit for up to 6. For more information and to get tickets, visit the Sparrow’s Nest website. It’s a great thing when you can make your own family happy while helping another family. That’s what the holidays are all about. Wishing you a safe and happy one.