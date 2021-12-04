December is upon us and all things holiday are in full swing, right? Driving around the Hudson Valley and seeing cars topped with fresh cut Christmas trees, light displays galore to check out during the season, and of course, Santa popping up all over the area for brunch, dinner, and now a midday break for lunch (and maybe a beverage) with the jolly guy - you bet!

One of the area's most popular waterfront restaurants has announced that Mr. Christmas himself, Santa, will be appearing for the next three Sundays for lunch.

Lunch with Santa is back at Billy Joe's Ribworks on the Newburgh waterfront, and will be happening for the next three Sundays from 12pm until 4pm.

December 5th

December 12th

December 19th

I don't know about you, but I can definitely get behind the idea of enjoying a drink, some porky mac, and a great view while my daughter hangs out with Santa for a little. Talk about a parenting win!

Santa will be there not only for lunch and pictures, but with holiday fun for the whole fam, too. The tradition of having Santa for lunch at Billy Joe's dates back quite a few years, but was cancelled last year due to COVID.

For more information about Santa's visit to Billy Joe's on Sundays in December, check out their facebook announcement here.

We've got plenty of other Hudson Valley holiday related events for you, including a chance for you to show us your holiday lights (and win cash, bonus), suggestions on where to cut down your tree locally, and where to find the best holiday lights in the area as well!

Hudson Valley Decides if Die Hard is a Christmas Movie As one person mentioned in the comments, “this is literally asked every year,” but it needs to be asked until the ruling is unanimous! In regards to those in the Hudson Valley, it is getting close. A few people came to bat and gave examples as to why Die Hard carries the yuletide spirit.