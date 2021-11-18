Samsung Has No Solution For Issue Plaguing Many New York Customers
Samsung seems to have no plans to correct an issue that is torturing many customers.
About six weeks ago my Samsung Galaxy S20 gave me a moisture-detected warning. Despite my phone never dealing with any moisture.
"Check charger/USB port," the message reads. "Moisture has been detected in your charger/USB port. Make sure it's dry before charging your phone.
The moisture detected message is said to be a safety measure to protect your phone.
When the error appears you can't plug your phone to charge and you can't listen to music using wired headphones, because like iPhones, Samsung took away the headphone jack. With this phone, you must use a special headphone jack via the charger.
I hoped the error message would eventually disappear. It hasn't. For six weeks!
Naturally, I took to Google to see if I could fix my phone. To my surprise, there are countless articles and videos about this topic.
I've read countless articles and watched sooooo many videos. I've tried all the potential solutions including restarting my phone, clearing cache, placing the phone in safe-mode, drying the phone with hot air and a factory reset.
None of these solutions worked.
So I took my phone to Verizon. They told me it's a Samsung issue. I called Samsung Care. After waiting on hold for quite some time, I was told I could text someone.
I explained my situation. The text representative could not give me a quick fix. I was given two options. I could take my phone to the "nearest authorized walk-in store" or mail it to Samsung's "authorized service station."
There is no "authorized walk-in store" in the Hudson Valley. The closest is nearly a two-hour drive from my home. So, that option was out.
My only option was to mail it to an "authorized service station." In order to do this, I would need to speak on the phone with Samsung Care.
So I called Samsung Care again and waited on hold. I knew this option meant I would be without my phone for at least a week. While waiting on-hold I found my old phone, a Samsung Galaxy S9.
The phone has been in a draw for about two years. The phone powered up and BAM, despite not being used in years and in a draw, I got the same moisture-detected warning.
I started to realize, what I assumed earlier, this is a Samsung issue and not an issue with my phone.
After waiting on-hold for almost three hours, I kid you not, I hung up. I then took to Facebook and discovered there are many others dealing with this issue.
There were even more Twitter users dealing with the same issue
One Twitter user reported she got a brand-new Samsung S21 because her old Samsung wouldn't charge due to "moisture detected" and two weeks later her phone also said, "moisture detected."
The same person said she brought her phone to be fixed but it wasn't covered under the warranty because of the moisture.
Other users reported the same thing, their phone wasn't covered under warranty because of moisture.
Realizing I had little hope of getting my phone fixed, I gave up and decided to live with the issue.
The phone still charges, but you have to place it on top of a wireless charger, which chargers at about 25 percent of the speed of a normal charger.
Making matters worse, to use a wireless charger you have to take your phone out of its case. One day I picked my phone up off the charger and I dropped it. You can probably guess what happened next.
My phone cracked. A small crack on the back. But a crack that wouldn't have happened if my phone worked correctly.
I hoped over the past month Samsung would fix the issue. Either with a software update or maybe a recall. When neither happened I decided to call Samsung Care once again.
This time, thankfully, I got through. However, I was told my phone wasn't under warranty and I would have to pay to have it repaired. Because this is an issue plaguing many customers, with no known solution, and with my backup phone having the same issue, I decided that wasn't a wise decision.
I then explained I work in the media and would love to be transferred to someone at Samsung so I could get a comment for an article about this issue. I was told I would get a callback. Three days later and that hasn't happened.
I also emailed Samsung's press contact asking for a comment. I stated I was hoping to see if Samsung will acknowledge the issue and if the company is planning to do anything about it. Samsung has not returned my request for comment. We will update this article if Samsung responds.
To anyone reading this with the same issue, at least you know you're not alone.
To readers without this issue. I know what many are thinking, this is what you get for not having an iPhone.
I've been team Samsung for years, but I admit this issue is having me rethink my ways.
